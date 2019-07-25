Rory McIlroy to reassess majors approach after Open missed cut

3:27 Rory McIlroy reflects on Shane Lowry's victory at The Open at Royal Portrush and analyses his approach going forward for the majors. Rory McIlroy reflects on Shane Lowry's victory at The Open at Royal Portrush and analyses his approach going forward for the majors.

Rory McIlroy says he will reassess his strategy for the majors as he looks to readdress his performances after his missed cut at The Open last week.

The 30-year-old, whose last major victory - his fourth - came at the 2014 PGA Championship, failed to record a top-five finish for just the second time since his first year as a professional in 2009.

Rory McIlroy features at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational this week

McIlroy has won twice on the PGA Tour, including victory at The Players Championship in March, but will now have to wait another nine months for his next shot at a fifth triumph at the Masters.

"I think I've learned a lot in the four majors this year in terms of how I've started, how I've played in them, how I've tried to approach them," McIlroy said, ahead of the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, live on Sky Sports.

"I almost tried to downplay the majors this year, tried to treat them like every other event and I've realised they're not, they're not like any other event.

"You need to have a certain mindset, you need to prepare differently.

"I tried a sort of different strategy this year, it didn't quite work for me. I just have to reassess that going forward."

McIlroy arrived at Royal Potrush for the final major of the year as the pre-tournament favourite but hit an opening eight-over 79 and, although the Northern Irishman responded with a 65, he missed the cut by a single shot.

The 2014 Open champion received a standing ovation from the fans in the 18th grandstand during the second round and he says he was overwhelmed by the support.

"I guess at the end of the day, I didn't think I meant as much to them and I realised that they mean more to me than I thought they did," he said.

"So I think it went both ways and it was really nice

"I had to probably stop myself from crying about four times on the back nine not because of the situation I found myself in, but just because of the support."

Rory McIlroy thanked the crowd for their support as The Open returned to Northern Ireland after a 68-year wait

The world No 3 is determined to win his third WGC title at TPC Southwind as the world's leading golfer's switch their focus in the lead up to the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

"I sort of like these events that have no cut," McIlroy was quoted on the European Tour website.

"You sort of go out there and freewheel from the start. Not that you should have really any sort of a different attitude in regular events, but I've always enjoyed the golf courses that the WGCs have been at.

"Obviously this tournament was in Akron, not here, but I think it's gone from a very strong golf course to another strong golf course. I enjoy Mexico now, that's another good stop on tour.

"I like the World Golf Championships. It's some of the strongest fields of the year and you're playing with the strongest players from the get-go.

"Like playing with Brooks (Koepka) and Jason Day (in the first two rounds), to be in those sort of marquee groups from the outset is a cool thing as well."