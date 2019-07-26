Evian Championship: Charley Hull, Mel Reid six off halfway lead

Charley Hull is six off the lead at the halfway stage of the Evian Championship

South Korea's Mi Hyang Lee holds a one-shot advantage at the halfway stage of the Evian Championship, with Charley Hull and Mel Reid leading the English challenge.

Lee followed an opening-round 65 with a four-under 67 at Evian Resort Golf Club to get to 10 under and a shot clear of compatriots Hyo Joo Kim, Sung Hyun Park and Inbee Park.

Shanshan Feng sits three off the pace in fifth spot, while Hull and Reid head into the weekend on four under and in tied-13th after rounds of 70 and 72 respectively.

Lee started the second round a shot off the pace and birdied her opening two holes but lost ground with a double-bogey at the ninth, before following successive birdies from the 16th with an eagle-three at the last.

Park, chasing a third major title, had a chance to also get to 10 under but three-putted the 18th for a second successive day, while Kim fired a joint-low round-of-the-day 64 to move into tied-second.

Kim is a three-time winner on the LPGA Tour

Play was suspended for 75 minutes during the afternoon due to the threat of lightning, with overnight leader Paula Creamer dropping six shots in six holes after the restart to post a four-over 75.

Hull mixed five birdies with four bogeys during an eventful round, while Reid also slipped six strokes back after three bogeys in a seven-hole stretch over her back nine.

Defending champion Angela Stanford and world No 3 Lexi Thompson were among the notable names to miss the cut, with England's Meghan MacLaren also making an early exit.

