Tom Watson salutes the British crowds after ending major career at Senior Open

2:50 Open legend Tom Watson salutes the crowd who braved the rain at Royal Lytham after completing the final round of his Senior Open career Open legend Tom Watson salutes the crowd who braved the rain at Royal Lytham after completing the final round of his Senior Open career

Tom Watson brought down the curtain on his illustrious major career as he carded a final-round 73 in his 18th and final appearance at the Senior Open.

Heavy rain throughout the morning delayed the start of the final round at Royal Lytham & St Annes, meaning Watson finished on the ninth green as officials were forced to implement a two-tee start to get the tournament finished before dark.

Watson never missed the cut in 18 Senior Open appearances

But large crowds braved the elements to give Watson an appropriate farewell, although he actually enjoyed two as he was given a warm ovation when he made his way up the 18th fairway midway through his round.

The 69-year-old announced on Saturday that the Senior Open would be his final senior major start, although he does intend to play a limited schedule on the PGA Tour Champions.

The five-time Open champion and three-time Senior Open winner came within a whisker of signing off with a birdie as his 25-foot putt shaved the edge of the hole on the ninth green, and he was delighted to see so many people watching him play his final hole.

"The crowds on 18 were very warm and appreciative," Watson said. "But the crowd that ended at the ninth hole, which was the farthest point on the golf course, that went all the way out there to watch my final hole, that was very, very special.

Watson intends to make the occasional start on the PGA Tour Champions

"There will be other people who will take the reins and they will do what I did. Life is full of passages, and I've passed through my career here, starting in 1975 to here in 2019. It's amazing.

"I'll always respect the way the game is played over here. The game of golf is played here with a passion, unequalled, and it's part of the fabric of life that people have when they play golf here in the UK That's what I've always appreciated."