Women's British Open: Charley Hull and Georgia Hall enjoy strong starts at Woburn

3:06 Sarah Stirk and Trish Johnson review the best of the first-round action from the Women's British Open at Woburn. Sarah Stirk and Trish Johnson review the best of the first-round action from the Women's British Open at Woburn.

Charley Hull made an impressive start in her bid for a maiden major title at the Women’s British Open, while defending champion Georgia Hall is well placed after the first round at Woburn.

Latest leaderboard Women's British Open

England's Hull began the final major of the season with a flawless five-under par 67 at her home course to sit two shots behind clubhouse leader Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa.

Japan's Hinako Shibuno and American Danielle Kang are one shot behind Buhai on six under, with Hall three further back after a bogey-free three-under 69.

World No 6 Ariya Jutanugarn, who won the event when it was last held at Woburn in 2016, opened with four-under 68 as her sister Moriya recorded one more birdie to sit two back of the lead.

Charley Hull had excellent backing at her home club

"Sometimes it's harder when it's your home golf course because you know where not to hit it as well as where to hit it," said Hull.

"Like today, for instance, the 13th hole, it's the first time I've hit that fairway for about three years, so I was quite happy about it. I'm just trying to think in my head, 'just go out there and have fun'. That's the main goal this week."

Live Ladies European Tour Golf Live on

Three-time Solheim Cup player Hull birdied the par-five second on the Marquess course, while she then made a run of three birdies in a row from the 10th to 12th holes, before she rolled in a long birdie putt at the 18th for a grandstand finish.

Meanwhile, Hall, who like Hull is 23, made birdies at both the par fives on the front nine before adding a further birdie at the par-four 12th in her faultless opening round.

Georgia Hall, who won her first major last year at Royal Lytham & St Annes, matched compatriot Hull for a bogey-free round

2:39 Defending champion Georgia Hall reflects on a blemish-free three-under 69 in the opening round of the Women's British Open at Woburn. Defending champion Georgia Hall reflects on a blemish-free three-under 69 in the opening round of the Women's British Open at Woburn.

South Korea's world No 1 Jin Young Ko, who won her second major of the season at the Evian Championship last week, is three shots off the lead, despite a double bogey at the par-three 14th in her four-under 68.

Bronte Law - the highest-ranked British player in the field - carded a bogey-free two-under 70.

Fellow Solheim Cup hopefuls Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Meghan MacLaren ended the day at one over alongside Europe captain Catriona Matthew.

Bronte Law (left) played alongside Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew

Mel Reid dropped five shots on the back nine to finish with a 77, while four-time major champion Laura Davies suffered a nightmare 10-over par 82.

Watch the AIG Women's British Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Mix! Live coverage continues on Friday from 11am.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search