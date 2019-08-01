Patrick Reed, Tony Finau and Billy Horschel join BMW Championship field at Wentworth

Billy Horschel, Patrick Reed and Tony Finau join the field for the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth

Patrick Reed, Tony Finau and Billy Horschel will make their debuts in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The American trio, who play predominantly on the PGA Tour, bolster a stellar field which will assemble for the fourth Rolex Series event of the year from September 19-22.

The prestigious event on the European Tour has traditionally been held in May but a switch in the schedule could help encourage more high-profile players to compete, with Francesco Molinari set to defend his title.

Rory McIlroy, who won the event in 2014, confirmed he would return to Wentworth earlier this week, joining Olympic champion Justin Rose and four-time European Tour winner Tommy Fleetwood.

Francesco Molinari will defend his title in September

Reed, Finau and Horschel will each be bidding to become only the second American winner of the BMW PGA Championship, following Arnold Palmer who triumphed in 1975 when the tournament was played at Royal St Georges.

Reed, the 2018 Masters Champion, is an honorary life member of the European Tour and finished runner-up to Molinari in last year's Race to Dubai.

"I always enjoy playing in Britain and the fans are always great, so it will be fun playing in the BMW PGA Championship for the first time," Reed said.

Patrick Reed finished second in the 2018 DP World Tour Championship and was also a runner-up on the European Tour in the 2015 BMW Masters in China

"Wentworth is an iconic venue and its one of the best tournaments on the European Tour, so I'm looking forward to it.

"It's final event of a three-week run on the European Tour for me, so I'm hoping to get my first victory on European soil."

Really excited to announce that I will be playing in the @BMWPGA at Wentworth on the @EuropeanTour for the first time this September! Looking forward to it! pic.twitter.com/dfLiyqkobN — Patrick Reed (@PReedGolf) July 30, 2019

Reed will be joined in the field by his 2018 Ryder Cup team-mate Finau, who finished third in The Open at Royal Portrush - earned his best finish in a major to date.

Excited to tee it up in my first @BMWPGA in September! Have heard nothing but amazing things. Let’s get it! 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/ucuhMga5qS — Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) July 31, 2019

"I've heard a lot of amazing things about the BMW PGA Championship and about Wentworth, so playing in the tournament for the first time is exciting for me," said world No 13 Finau.

"It looks like the field is going to be very strong and the crowds are always fun in Britain so it should be a great week."

Tony Finau is looking forward to taking on the challenge of Wentworth

Horschel, who like Finau is an affiliate member of the European Tour, is a five-time PGA Tour winner and will be competing in Europe for the first time outside of the majors and World Golf Championships.

"It's great that the changes to the schedule this year mean we will have the chance to come over to Wentworth to play in the BMW PGA Championship for the first time," Horschel, who won the 2014 BMW Championship on the PGA Tour on his way to winning the FedExCup, said.

Going to make my debut in the @bmwpga on the @europeantour this Sept. Watched this event from a young age growing up and can’t wait to play Wentworth for the first time. pic.twitter.com/0Z54NziEOR — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) July 31, 2019

"I won the BMW Championship on the PGA Tour a few years ago and BMW always help put on a great event, so it would be nice to try to win another of their tournaments and get the 'double'."

