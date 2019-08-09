Ladies Scottish Open: Mi Jung Hur races into halfway lead with 62

Mi Jung Hur was in spectacular form on Friday

Mi Jung Hur fired a nine-under 62 in the second round to take a two-shot lead in the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

The 29-year-old South Korean, who claimed the last of her two LPGA Tour victories back in 2014, began her round on the 10th hole in mid-afternoon following a delay in play of over two hours due to heavy rain and strong winds.

She made the most of the improved conditions with birdies at her first two holes and then chipped in from 25 yards for an eagle at the 12th.

Hur's last victory came nearly five years ago in the Yokohama Tire LPGA Classic

Hur bogeyed the 13th and 15th but birdies at the 14th, 16th and 18th saw her cover the back nine in five-under 31.

Further birdies at the first, second and third took her clear of the field and she added a further gain at the sixth on a flawless front nine which lifted her to 14 under overall.

"I got a really lucky draw for this week. I had the morning yesterday and afternoon today," Hur said. "I know it was really tough this morning, but sometimes I need luck for those things."

Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn leads the chasing pack on 12 under following a 66, which included an eagle at the seventh and three birdies.

Moriya Jutanugarn followed her opening 64 with a 66

Anne van Dam of the Netherlands, who was in a three-way tie for the lead overnight, is two further back after a 69, with South Korea's Jeongeun Lee6, who also eagled the seventh as she covered the front nine in 29 on her way to a 65, alongside her.

Anne van Dam was in a three-way tie for the lead after the first round

Georgia Hall and Carly Booth head the British challenge on five under following rounds of 68 and 67 respectively, with Holly Clyburn one further back after a 71.

Dame Laura Davies played in the worst of the conditions in the morning and completed her round shortly before play was suspended due to the unplayable conditions at 1.04pm.

Dame Laura Davies continued to smile through the driving wind and rain

The 55-year-old carded a three-under 68, which included a hole-in-one at the 152-yard fifth, to safely make the cut on two under and she later described it as the second-best round of her 34-year career - her best was when she won the 1996 Canadian Open - due to the "horrific" weather.

Davies was one of only two of the 78 morning starters to break 70 and none of them are inside the top 20.

A number of players had still to complete their rounds when darkness fell due to the delay, including China's Muni He, who is nine under thru 15, and American Jane Park, who is eight under after 16 holes and only level par for her round after opening with a 63.