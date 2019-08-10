ASI Ladies Scottish Open: Moriya Jutanugarn holds one-shot lead

1:57 Carly Booth reflects on making a big move up the leaderboard with a third-round 66 at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open. Carly Booth reflects on making a big move up the leaderboard with a third-round 66 at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open.

Moriya Jutanugarn takes a one-shot advantage into the final round of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, with Carly Booth leading the British challenge.

Latest leaderboard Ladies Scottish Open

Jutanugarn posted a four-under 67 at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick to get to 16 under and top the leaderboard ahead of Mi Jung Hur and overnight leader world No 7 Jeongeun Lee6.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

2017 champion Mi Hyang Lee sits four strokes off the pace in fourth spot, with Booth part of the group a further two shots back in tied-fifth after a bogey-free 66.

Booth is on a sponsor's invite after winning the event in 2012

Starting two strokes off the pace, Jutanugarn cancelled out a blemish at the second with back-to-back birdies from the fourth and converted from six feet at the ninth to reach the turn in 33.

Jutanugarn holed a 10-footer at the 12th but missed from close range at the 14th, only to move ahead of a congested leaderboard by making a two-putt birdie at the par-five 16th.

Live Ladies European Tour Golf Live on

The 25-year-old missed the chance to double her lead after almost holing her tee-shot at the par-three 17th and finished her blemish-free back nine with a par, as Hur posted a one-under 70 and Lee6 birdied three of her final four holes.

Booth carded five birdies to move into the group that also includes defending champion Ariya Jutanugarn and Anne Van Dam - looking to secure her spot in Team Europe's Solheim Cup side.

Van Dam is already a winner on the Ladies European Tour in 2019

"I played very solid today," Booth said. "If I missed any shots, it was in the right place. Just made the birdies when I needed to and no dropped shots, which is nice."

Watch the final round of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open live on Sunday from 1.30pm on Sky Sports Golf.