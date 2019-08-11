Northern Trust: Patrick Reed wins opening FedExCup Play-Off

Patrick Reed registered a one-shot win at the Northern Trust

Patrick Reed ended a 16-month winless run on the PGA Tour by claiming a one-shot victory at the Northern Trust in New Jersey.

Final leaderboard The Northern Trust

The 29-year-old holed a three-foot putt to save par at the last and close out a two-under 69 at Liberty National, taking him to 16 under and stay ahead of playing partner Abraham Ancer.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Victory is his second in three years at the opening FedExCup Play-Off and lifts him up to second in the standings, with one-time leader Jon Rahm ending the week tied-third alongside Harold Varner III.

Rahm is now fifth in the FedExCup standings despite letting his lead slip over the closing holes

Adam Scott claimed fifth spot ahead of Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, while English duo Ian Poulter Justin Rose and Ian Poulter finished five strokes off the pace in a share of 10th place.

Beginning two strokes off the pace, Rahm followed back-to-back birdies from the fifth with a tap-in gain at the eighth to reach the turn one ahead, as Reed posted a front-nine 36 after mixing three birdies with as many bogeys.

Rahm mixed five birdies with three bogeys during the final round

Rahm failed to get up and down from a greenside bunker to save par at the 11th, only to hole a 12-foot birdie at the next and make a two-putt birdie at the par-five 13th to briefly move two ahead.

Fedex Playoffs 2019 Live on

Back-to-back bogeys from the 13th by Rahm saw Reed regain top spot by rolling in from 10 feet at the 14th, before the former Masters champion holed from a similar distance to scramble a par at the next and then fired his approach into the par-four 16th to close-range.

Reed moves up from 50th to second in the FedExCup standings

Ancer closed the gap to one by posting successive gains from the 16th but was unable to find a final-hole birdie, allowing Reed to complete victory with a two-putt par from the back of the green.

Rahm matched Reed's final-round 69 and Varner fired three consecutive birdies from the 12th to also get to 14 under and extend his season, while Scott birdied two of his final three holes to close a round-of-the-day 65.

Harold Varner III will now get to play the BMW Championship next week

FedExCup leader Brooks Koepka played his first six holes in five under but then triple-bogeyed the ninth on his way to a one-under 70, leaving him in tied-30th, while Danny Willett was unable to break into the top 70 in the FedExCup standings after a final-round 75.