Northern Trust: Rory McIlroy proud of strong finish in New Jersey

Rory McIlroy hasn't given up hope of heading into the Tour Championship as FedExCup leader, despite missing out on victory at the Northern Trust.

McIlroy went into the final round four strokes off the pace at Liberty National and still in with an opportunity to register his third victory of the season, only to end tied-sixth after a two-under 69.

The 30-year-old, who drops from second to third in the FedExCup standings after Patrick Reed's victory, posted seven birdies during an eventful final round in New Jersey but was left disappointed by his number of dropped shots.

McIlroy is hoping to win the FedExCup for the second time, having previously won it in 2016

"I definitely made enough birdies to win the golf tournament," McIlroy said. "I just made too many mistakes and I made too many mistakes over the weekend.

"The good stuff is in there, it's good, I'm just hitting too many squirrely, loose shots and they are costing me. I was sort of fighting it a little bit this week.

"If anything, I'm proud of how I just sort of hung in there all week and finished strongly. I put up another good finish. I'm only going to drop one spot in the FedExCup going into next week, so I've still got a chance to get that No. 1 spot going into Atlanta."

McIlroy's latest strong showing is his 13th top-10 in 16 PGA Tour starts in 2019, with the world No 3 pleased with his run of results ahead of the final two events of the season.

McIlroy has already won the Players Championship and Canadian Open in 2019

"Even if I don't feel like I'm playing that well, I'm still able to get myself somewhat in contention and finish" McIlroy added. "That's been one of the big things about this year for me, my consistency level has been there.

"Even when maybe one part of my game is off, I'm sort of making up for that with other parts of the game, whether it be driving or chipping or putting. I didn't have my best stuff this week, it was still a decent finish."

