Solheim Cup: Suzann Pettersen gets Team Europe wildcard pick

1:33 Team Europe captain Catriona Matthew revealed her four wildcard picks for her 2019 Solheim Cup side on Monday at Gleneagles. Team Europe captain Catriona Matthew revealed her four wildcard picks for her 2019 Solheim Cup side on Monday at Gleneagles.

Catriona Matthew has handed Suzann Pettersen a surprise captain’s pick for Team Europe’s Solheim Cup side at Gleneagles next month.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The eight automatic qualifiers to face the Team USA were confirmed after the Ladies Scottish Open, with Matthew then naming her four wildcard picks live on Sky Sports on Monday.

Celine Boutier, Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff were Matthew's three other selections, with Mel Reid replacing Pettersen in her vice-captain role after missing out on featuring as a player.

Pettersen will make her ninth Solheim Cup appearance, having been limited to a vice-captaincy role two years' ago through injury, where the 38-year-old will hope to help Europe avoid a third consecutive defeat in the biennial contest.

Pettersen was part of the last winning European team in 2013

The Norwegian has only made two competitive starts since November 2017 after taking a break from the sport for the birth of her first child, missing the cut alongside Matthew at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational and suffering an early exit in Scotland at the final qualifying event.

1:33 Suzann Pettersen is relishing the opportunity to switch her job as vice-captain for a playing role after being handed a Solheim Cup wildcard pick. Suzann Pettersen is relishing the opportunity to switch her job as vice-captain for a playing role after being handed a Solheim Cup wildcard pick.

Law could not qualify automatically due to not playing enough events on the Ladies European Tour, although a breakthrough LPGA Tour victory in May helped the world No 25 claim a maiden Solheim Cup appearance.

Bronte Law has previously played in the Junior Solheim Cup and the Curtis Cup

The 24-year-old is one of two rookies in Matthew's captain's picks, with Boutier also securing a debut after narrowly failing to qualify automatically with a sixth-place finish at the AIG Women's British Open, while Ewart Shadoff makes her third appearance for Team Europe after featuring in the 16.5-11.5 defeat in 2017.

Carlota Ciganda, Anne Van Dam and Carolina Hedwall were the three automatic qualifiers via the Ladies European Tour Solheim Cup points list, with Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Azahara Munoz, Caroline Masson and Anna Nordqvist qualifying via their world ranking.

Georgia Hall and Charley Hull were both part of Annika Sorenstam's side two years' ago

The United States, who have won 10 of the previous 15 Solheim Cups, will confirm their team after the conclusion of the CP Women's Open in Canada later this month.

Watch the Solheim Cup live from September 13-15 on Sky Sports Golf!