Solheim Cup: Catriona Matthew to name Team Europe wildcard picks

Catriona Matthew will complete her Solheim Cup line-up on Monday

Team Europe captain Catriona Matthew will reveal the final four players to complete her 2019 Solheim Cup side on Monday, with the announcement live on Sky Sports.

The qualification period ended after the conclusion of the Ladies Scottish Open, where the leading three from the Ladies European Tour points list and the next five from the World Golf Rankings secured their places in the team to face the United States at Gleneagles from September 13-15.

Anne Van Dam's tied-sixth finish at the Renaissance Club secured her a Solheim Cup debut, with Carlota Ciganda, Caroline Hedwall, Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Azahara Munoz, Caroline Masson and Anna Nordqvist completing the automatic qualifiers.

Hall and Hull are both expected to play key roles for Team Europe next month

Matthew will name her four captain's picks at 2pm on Monday, live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Golf, with a number of potential contenders to complete her line-up.

Bronte Law is relying on a captain's pick after not playing enough events on the Ladies European Tour to qualify automatically, having claimed her first LPGA Tour victory earlier in the season.

Law is hoping to make her first Solheim Cup appearance

Mel Reid, Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Meghan MacLaren and Scotland's Carly Booth - the leading Brit in North Berwick this week - are some of the other possible British contenders, while vice-captain Suzann Pettersen is still hopeful of a pick despite having played just twice since November 2017.

German duo Esther Henseleit and Karolin Lampert, Norway's Marianne Skarpnord and Sweden's Pernilla Lindberg could also be considered, while Frances' Celine Boutier is another option after finishing sixth at the Women's British Open.

The United States have won 10 of the previous editions and are chasing a third straight victory in the biennial event, having followed victory in Germany in 2015 with a 16.5-11.5 success two years later.

Who will Catriona Matthew pick to complete her Solheim Cup side?