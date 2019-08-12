Catriona Matthew: 'No gamble' with Solheim Cup wildcard picks

1:33 Team Europe captain Catriona Matthew revealed her four wildcard picks for her 2019 Solheim Cup side on Monday at Gleneagles. Team Europe captain Catriona Matthew revealed her four wildcard picks for her 2019 Solheim Cup side on Monday at Gleneagles.

European captain Catriona Matthew insisted she wasn’t taking a risk by selecting Suzann Pettersen as one of her wildcard picks for the Solheim Cup.

Pettersen was initially a vice-captain for the biennial contest at Gleneagles, but was selected to represent Europe for a ninth time despite having made just two competitive starts in the past 21 months.

The Norwegian took all of 2018 off for the birth of her first child and has missed her cut at both the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational and the ASI Ladies Scottish Open, although Matthew believes that Pettersen will be fit and ready to play a key part for Team Europe.

"It's not a gamble, not at all," Matthew said. "I am 100 per cent confident in that pick. Suzann [Pettersen] brings variations in partnerships, she can play either format.

Pettersen was a vice-captain in 2017, having featured in the previous eight European sides

"That experience, knowing I could rely on her to step up in the heat of the moment, means for me it was an easy pick."

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Bronte Law and Celine Boutier were Matthew's other three selections, while Pettersen's switch from vice-captain to player saw Mel Reid join Dame Laura Davies and Kathryn Imrie as backroom staff.

Team Europe have only won five of the previous 15 Solheim Cups

"I was honoured to be a vice-captain but I would much rather play," Pettersen said. "It's been a different role for me the last two years. My life has changed a lot, for the better, but I've missed golf and am very happy to be back in competition.

"I'm delighted I got the thumbs up from Beany (Matthew) that she wanted me on the team. It's a massive honour for me to be here and I can't wait, this is what I love. I feel like I was born for this.

Suzann Pettersen is relishing the opportunity to switch her job as vice-captain for a playing role after being handed a Solheim Cup wildcard pick.

"If I felt my game wasn't up to it I'd have told her straight to her face to pick someone else. When you feel like your game is there, and she wants you to play, then I'm more than happy to take it."

