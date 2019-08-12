Bryson DeChambeau pledges to improve pace of play after Northern Trust criticism

Bryson DeChambeau was criticised for the pace of his play at the Northern Trust

Bryson DeChambeau has pledged to improve the pace of his game after he was singled out for being too slow on the course.

Two videos of the American taking over two minutes to take shots at last week's Northern Trust went viral, leading to criticism from fans and fellow players.

The PGA Tour have pledged to take a "deeper look" at their pace-of-play policy, and DeChambeau has promised to change his ways.

Writing on Instagram, he said: "Slow play affects the quality of the game for both players and our fans and I've always had the utmost respect for my playing partners.

"I'm constantly trying to improve and I will do my very best to improve my pace. Golf is my passion and livelihood. It's my responsibility to help improve the game to be more enjoyable for all.

"Pace of play has been an issue for golf at all levels for a long time, and I'm committed to being a part of the solution, not the problem.

"I want to be a good representative of the game and the PGA Tour and I looking forward to working with the Tour and fellow players to find a solution to slow play."

Justin Thomas, who played with DeChambeau during the first two days of the Northern Trust, said: "I like Bryson as a person, but he's a slow golfer.

"I hate saying this because I don't want Bryson to think I'm throwing him under the bus or anything like that, but it's just unfortunate where the pace of play is in the game at the moment."