Czech Masters: Gavin Green leads after opening round in Prague
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 15/08/19 6:05pm
Gavin Green posted a final-hole birdie to grab a one-shot lead after the opening round of the D+D Real Czech Masters.
Green mixed nine birdies with a lone bogey on his way to an eight-under 64 on a day of low scoring at Albatross Golf Resort, edging him ahead of Erik Van Rooyen and England's Lee Slattery.
Van Rooyen had set the initial clubhouse target after a blemish-free 65, while Callum Shinkwin and Edoardo Molinari sit in the group two strokes off the pace in tied-fourth.
Out in the afternoon wave, Green birdied four of his opening five holes and rolled in a five-footer at the eighth to reach the turn in 31, before adding another gain at the par-four 10th.
Green drained a 20-footer at the 11th and got up-and-down from a greenside bunker to birdie the par-five 12th, before bouncing back from a bogey at the par-three next to pick up a shot at the last and set the early pace.
Van Rooyen birdied two of his opening six holes and followed back-to-back gains around the turn by firing his approach at the par-four second to within tap-in range.
The South African made a five-foot birdie at the sixth and added another at the ninth - his final hole - as Slattery followed a 20-foot birdie at the 11th with a 50-foot eagle at the par-five next to also get to seven-under.
Bernd Wiesberger started with a five-under 67 and defending champion Andrea Pavan sits four strokes off the pace after a first-round 68, while Lee Westwood and Eddie Pepperell are both 10 shots back after posting an opening-round 73.
