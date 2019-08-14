BMW Championship podcast: Wayne Riley live from FedExCup Play-Off

Listen or subscribe on:

The Sky Sports Golf podcast is out on the road for the FedExCup Play-Offs, with Wayne "Radar" Riley joining Josh Antmann live from the BMW Championship.

The pair discuss an eventful week in the golfing world, where Bryson DeChambeau was criticised for slow play and Catriona Matthew announced a couple of potential surprises in her Solheim Cup wildcard picks

Catriona Matthew named her four wildcard selections on Monday

As well as looking at what can be done by golf's governing bodies to speed up the sport, Radar takes a closer glance at Matthews' Solheim side and tries to predict how they will fare at Gleneagles.

Radar shares his memories of Gordon Brand Jr after the former Ryder Cup stars' death earlier this month, as well as reflecting on when the Ryder Cup came to Medinah for a dramatic European victory in 2012.

There's also a look ahead to this week's two events, with the duo offering their selections for both the Czech Masters and the penultimate event of the PGA Tour calendar, with Radar also attempting to tackle another tricky edition of Ponder the Pro.