BMW Championship: Ways to watch FedExCup Play-Off on Sky Sports

The FedExCup Play-Offs continue this week at the BMW Championship, with extended coverage from Illinois live on Sky Sports.

Only the top 70 players in the FedExCup standings are eligible to tee it up at Medinah, venue of Europe's infamous 2012 Ryder Cup win, with those in action hoping to break into the top 30 and qualify for next week's season-ending Tour Championship.

Brooks Koepka arrives as FedExCup leader ahead of Northern Trust champion Patrick Reed, with Rory McIlroy sitting in third spot after registering 13 top-10s from his 17 PGA Tour starts this year.

McIlroy finished tied-sixth in the opening play-off, where Reed registered a one-shot win

The all-star trio have been grouped together for the first two rounds and are part of Featured Group coverage on Thursday, as part of over 30 hours of live coverage from the penultimate event of the 2018-19 campaign.

Featured group coverage begins from 3pm over the first two rounds via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, before switching to the main channel at 5pm ahead of full coverage from 8pm.

McIlroy's marquee threeball tee off at 4.48pm UK time on Thursday, with the other group seeing US Open champion Gary Woodland in action alongside Xander Schauffele and Abraham Ancer.

Friday's coverage includes Tiger Woods, who features with CT Pan and former FedExCup champion Billy Horschel, with the second featured group decided by a vote via the PGA Tour Twitter page.

Tiger Woods withdrew mid-tournament from the Northern Trust last week

The weekend action gets underway on Saturday live from 5.30pm, with the final round of the no-cut event beginning at the earlier time of 5pm.

Featured Groups (all times BST)

Thursday

4.37pm Xander Schauffele, Abraham Ancer, Gary Woodland

4.48pm Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy

Friday

3.37pm Tiger Woods, C.T Pan, Billy Horschel

Other group TBC

Watch the BMW Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins with Featured Groups on Thursday from 3pm via the red button on Sky Sports Golf.