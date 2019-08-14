BMW Championship: Ways to watch FedExCup Play-Off on Sky Sports
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 14/08/19 6:01pm
The FedExCup Play-Offs continue this week at the BMW Championship, with extended coverage from Illinois live on Sky Sports.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland
Only the top 70 players in the FedExCup standings are eligible to tee it up at Medinah, venue of Europe's infamous 2012 Ryder Cup win, with those in action hoping to break into the top 30 and qualify for next week's season-ending Tour Championship.
Brooks Koepka arrives as FedExCup leader ahead of Northern Trust champion Patrick Reed, with Rory McIlroy sitting in third spot after registering 13 top-10s from his 17 PGA Tour starts this year.
The all-star trio have been grouped together for the first two rounds and are part of Featured Group coverage on Thursday, as part of over 30 hours of live coverage from the penultimate event of the 2018-19 campaign.
FedExCup: State of play
A look at who is still in the running to win the FedExCup ahead of the BMW Championship.
Featured group coverage begins from 3pm over the first two rounds via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, before switching to the main channel at 5pm ahead of full coverage from 8pm.
Live PGA Tour Golf
August 15, 2019, 5:00pm
Live on
McIlroy's marquee threeball tee off at 4.48pm UK time on Thursday, with the other group seeing US Open champion Gary Woodland in action alongside Xander Schauffele and Abraham Ancer.
Friday's coverage includes Tiger Woods, who features with CT Pan and former FedExCup champion Billy Horschel, with the second featured group decided by a vote via the PGA Tour Twitter page.
The weekend action gets underway on Saturday live from 5.30pm, with the final round of the no-cut event beginning at the earlier time of 5pm.
Featured Groups (all times BST)
Thursday
Live PGA Tour Golf
August 15, 2019, 8:00pm
Live on
4.37pm Xander Schauffele, Abraham Ancer, Gary Woodland
4.48pm Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy
Win inside the ropes with Rory McIlroy
Sky Sports and GOLFPASS are offering you and a guest the chance to win an exclusive VIP experience with Rory McIlroy at the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am.
Friday
3.37pm Tiger Woods, C.T Pan, Billy Horschel
Other group TBC
Watch the BMW Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins with Featured Groups on Thursday from 3pm via the red button on Sky Sports Golf.