BMW Championship: Who is still in the running to win the FedExCup?

3:24 The FedExCup Play-Offs have undergone several overhauls since their inception in 2007. Here are the key changes to the format for this season The FedExCup Play-Offs have undergone several overhauls since their inception in 2007. Here are the key changes to the format for this season

Sergio Garcia was among the players to see his PGA Tour season end at the Northern Trust, as Jordan Spieth kept his FedExCup hopes alive.

The top-125 in the FedExCup standings got to tee it up at Liberty National for the first of three Play-Off events, with only the top-70 after the event then qualifying for the BMW Championship.

Garcia was one of four players to drop out of the top-70 after missing the cut in New Jersey, slipping from 65th to 72nd in the standings, with Danny Lee, Kevin Streelman and Matthew Wolff the others to fall below the cut-off mark.

Garcia posted back-to-back 73s to miss the cut by five strokes

A career-best tied-third finish for Harold Varner III saw the American make the biggest move of the week, up 73 places to 29th, with a tied-12th finish for Troy Merritt taking him to 59th and a top-20 for Wyndham Clark lifting him 22 spots to 68th in the standings.

Joaquin Niemann was the other to sneak through after a final-round 66 took him from 74th to 70th, as 2015 FedExCup champion Spieth posted a fourth top-10 finish of the season to jump 25 spots and up into 44th position.

A final-round 75 from Danny Willett left the former Masters champion in tied-24th and end the campaign in 85th spot, while Bubba Watson (81st) and Tyrrell Hatton (79th) were also unable to extend their seasons.

Willett posted two top-10s on the PGA Tour in 2019

Patrick Reed's one-shot victory took him to second in the season-long standings and within 216 points of FedExCup leader Brooks Koepka, with a tied-sixth finish knocking Rory McIlroy back into third spot.

Matt Kuchar and Jon Rahm round off the top-five player in the rankings heading to Medinah for the second Play-Off event, with only the leading 30 players after this week then eligible to feature at the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake from August 22-25.

