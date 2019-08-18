Tiger Woods fails to qualify for Tour Championship title defence

Tiger Woods has failed to break into the top 30 on the FedExCup standings

Tiger Woods will miss out on the chance to defend his Tour Championship title after failing to qualify for the PGA Tour's season finale at East Lake.

BMW Championship

Woods started the BMW Championship 38th in the FedExCup standings and projected to require a top-11 finish to break into the top 30 and qualify for Atlanta, where he registered a two-shot win in 2018.

The Masters champion started the week with back-to-back 71s and gave himself an outside chance of extending his season with a third-round 67, only to slide down the leaderboard on Sunday and finish in tied-37th with a level-par 72.

Woods is a two-time winner of the FedExCup

"It was a little bit frustrating that I didn't have the short game I needed to make a run," Woods said. "I made too bogeys around the greens.

"I had it two under par early and was giving myself at least an outside chance of getting to my number. I felt like if I shot six under then I might have moved on.

Woods played alongside Webb Simpson on the final day

"It's disappointing, I wish I could have [gone back to East Lake]. Last year culminated in a pretty special moment for me and it would have been nice to go back there, but I'll be watching the guys on TV."

Needing to make a fast start to his final round, Woods opened with three straight pars before following a close-range birdie at the fourth by holing a 30-footer at the next.

Woods ends the season 42nd in the FedExCup standings

Woods failed to get up and down from the sand to save par at the sixth but birdied the par-five next, only to find a greenside bunker with his approach in the ninth on his way to another bogey.

Reaching the turn in 35, Woods dropped a shot at the 13th and had to settle for a par at the 16th after rattling the flag with his pitch from off the green, before making a six-footer at the last to finish with a par.