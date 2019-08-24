Tour Championship spectators injured by lightning strike in Atlanta

0:40 Six people were injured by a lightning strike at the PGA's Tour Championship in Atlanta, reports Sarah Stirk Six people were injured by a lightning strike at the PGA's Tour Championship in Atlanta, reports Sarah Stirk

A huge lightning strike injured a number of spectators in frightening scenes during a suspension in play during the third round of the Tour Championship.

For the second day running, the players were removed from the course for safety reasons as thunderstorms arrived in the Atlanta area, and a bolt of lightning appeared to strike a tree on the 16th hole.

Early reports suggested that six people required medical treatment on site and were taken to hospital, but all were apparently responsive and are not believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

With the forecast unlikely to improve for the rest of the afternoon, tournament officials took the decision to abandon play for the day at around 5:30pm local time, meaning a lengthy final day in store to get the PGA Tour's season-ending event completed on schedule.

The final pairing of Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas had just struck their tee shots on the sixth hole when the klaxons sounded to suspend play due to the threat of lightning, and the PGA Tour later revealed there had been two lightning strikes on the course.

A statement read: "At 4:17pm, the third round of the Tour Championship was suspended due to inclement weather in the area. At 4:45pm, there were two lightning strikes at East Lake Golf Club; a tree near the range/15 green/16 tee was hit, and debris from that strike injured four people.

"EMT tended to those fans and two others immediately and transported them from the property via ambulance for further medical attention. Our latest report is that their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

"Due to these circumstances, the third round has been suspended for the day and play will resume on Sunday at 8am eastern time (1pm BST)."