Solheim Cup: Team USA name five debutants

Nelly Korda is one of five players on Team USA making a first Solheim Cup appearance

The 10 automatic qualifiers for the US team at next month's Solheim Cup have been finalised - with five debutants among the line-up.

The USA will be looking to retain the trophy at Gleneagles in the three-day tournament which starts on September 13, live on Sky Sports Golf.

Automatic spots in the squad were available to the leading eight players from the LPGA Solheim Cup points rankings and the top two in the Women's World Golf Rankings who were not part of this eight, with a further two chosen by captain Juli Inkster.

Seven of the spots were sealed up before the final day's play at the CP Women's Open at Aurora, Ontario, with Brittany Altomare's joint 13th finish in Canada ensuring an eighth place in the rankings.

Angel Yin and Annie Park booked their places with their 32nd and 42nd places in the Women's World Golf Rankings.

Nelly Korda, Megan Khang, Marina Alex, Altomare and Park will be playing their first Solheim Cup, while this will be the second appearance for Yin, Jessica Korda and Danielle Kang, and the fourth for Lexi Thompson and Lizette Salas.

Watch the Solheim Cup live from September 13-15 on Sky Sports Golf.