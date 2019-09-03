Solheim Cup: Watch Europe vs USA at Gleneagles live on Sky Sports

1:02 Can Europe prevent a hat-trick of victories for Team USA at Gleneagles? Watch the Solheim Cup live on Sky Sports Can Europe prevent a hat-trick of victories for Team USA at Gleneagles? Watch the Solheim Cup live on Sky Sports

Team Europe look to return to winning ways at the Solheim Cup this September, with extended coverage of the biennial contest live on Sky Sports.

Catriona Matthew's side are aiming to avoid a third straight defeat against Juli Inkster's American team, who produced a final-day comeback to win in 2015 and claimed a 16.5-11.5 victory two years' ago.

Europe have only won five of the 15 Solheim Cups since its inception but hold a 100 per cent record in Scotland, home of this year's contest, with the hosts looking for their first victory in the event since winning by a record-breaking margin in 2013.

Team USA have the stronger side in terms of world ranking but have five rookies in their line-up, while only four of the 12 players in action having previously represented America in an away Solheim Cup.

Stacy Lewis was named as a captain's pick for Team USA

Solheim Cup veterans Suzann Pettersen and Anna Nordqvist feature as part of a strong European side, with Charley Hull and Georgia Hall among the British players hoping to help Europe to victory.

All three days will be shown live from Gleneagles, starting on September 13, with extra live programming throughout the week and a whole host of Solheim Cup-related programming.

Who will win the Solheim Cup? Get ready for this year's contest by clicking on the video above and looking back at some of the tournament's most iconic moments!