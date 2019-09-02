Solheim Cup stories: Europe celebrate first victory in 1992

1:08 We kick off our countdown of iconic Solheim Cup moments by remembering Team Europe's first victory, during the 1992 contest We kick off our countdown of iconic Solheim Cup moments by remembering Team Europe's first victory, during the 1992 contest

Team Europe will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Solheim Cup later this month, more than a quarter of a century on from their first victory at the event.

Only five of the 15 editions of the biennial contests have ended in Europe lifting the trophy, although the hosts have won both previous occasions that the tournament was held in Scotland.

The first of those successes came in 1992 at Dalmahoy Country Club, when Mickey Walker captained a Europe side that led from the opening session on their way to a 11.5-6.5 victory.

Trish Johnson (pictured, jumping) was part of the winning European team

Teams back then were only made up of 10 players and the contest was limited to four sessions, with Dame Laura Davies - Europe's all-time leading points scorer - winning all four of her matches during a memorable week.

Davies partnered Alison Nicholas in the Friday foursomes and both sessions on Saturday, with their three victories helping Europe take a narrow 4.5-3.5 advantage into the final day.

The Englishwoman then went out in the opening singles match and dispatched Brandie Burton 4&2 to get Europe off to a winning start, as the hosts won seven of the 10 fixtures to earn bragging rights.

Click on the video above to reliver Europe's first Solheim Cup success!