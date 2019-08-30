Rory McIlroy's late rally lifts him to within one of European Masters lead

Rory McIlroy produced an exceptional burst of scoring late on the second day to get within one of the lead at the Omega European Masters.

McIlroy thrilled the record crowds at Crans-sur-Sierre as he made three birdies and an eagle in a dazzling four-hole stretch from the 14th, and his 63 sees him head into the weekend alongside Ryder Cup team-mate Tommy Fleetwood on 10 under par.

Gavin Green holds a one-shot lead going into the weekend

Gavin Green had earlier carded a 64 to claim the outright halfway lead, while Andres Romero stormed 52 places up the leaderboard and into a share of second with a stunning 61 - the lowest round of his European Tour career.

Green was first out from the 10th tee on Friday morning and started with a bogey, but he recovered with, but he hit back with four consecutive birdies and added another at the 18th to turn in 31 before picking up three more shots against one blemish on the outward half to set a clubhouse target that was not matched for the remainder of the day.

Fleetwood continued his strong challenge for a first win of the season as he carded three birdies and an eagle at the 15th in a second straight 65 while completing 36 holes with just one bogey on his card.

The Englishman closed on 10 under alongside Argentine Romero, who responded to an early bogey with eight birdies and an eagle, while Wade Ormsby (64) and overnight co-leader Matthias Schwab (67) made it a four-way share of second until McIlroy joined the logjam.

McIlroy, fresh from his $15m FedExCup win last weekend, moved smoothly into contention with three straight birdies from the sixth before a wayward drive at the long ninth led to a bogey-six and, after clawing the shot back at 11, he erred again at the 12th to slip six off the pace entering the final third of his round.

But he then gave a masterclass in ball-striking and birdied the long 14th before following another mammoth drive at 15 with a towering second to the heart of the green which he converted for eagle.

His tee-shot to the short 16th landed a few inches from the cup and left him a short chance for birdie, and he picked up another shot at the 17th before a cast-iron par at the last completed a back-nine of 30 and ensured he heads into the weekend well placed to atone for his disappointment at missing out on his maiden European Tour title in Crans 11 years ago.

The evergreen Miguel Angel Jimenez, champion here in 2010, belied his 55 years and bounced back from two opening bogeys with eight birdies in a commendable 66 which lifted the popular Spaniard to seven under, while Sergio Garcia (68) and Thomas Pieters (67) are one further adrift.

Matt Fitzpatrick will need something special over the weekend to earn a hat-trick of victories in the event as a second 69 left him nine shots off the pace alongside his fellow English trio of Andrew Johnston, Chris Wood and Ross Fisher.

But a surprise casualty was Race to Dubai contender Matt Wallace, who double-bogeyed two of the first four holes and added a 74 to his opening 71 which saw him miss the cut by six shots on five over par.