Rory McIlroy on course to atone for 2008 misery at European Masters

Rory McIlroy gave himself a great chance for atonement at the scene of one his biggest disappointments after he powered into contention on day two of the Omega European Masters.

McIlroy admitted before the tournament that missing out on his maiden European Tour victory while still a teenager in 2008, when he missed a five-foot putt for the win and then gifted the title to Jeff Lucquin in the subsequent play-off, remained a huge regret.

McIlroy picked up five shots in four holes on the back nine

Returning to Crans-sur-Sierre for the first time since that mishap, McIlroy opened with an erratic 67 and was six shots off the lead with six holes of his second round to play before he made a thrilling surge up the leaderboard.

An easy birdie at the long 14th was followed by an eagle at the next after two mighty blows to the heart of the green and a perfect 20-foot putt for eagle, and McIlroy wasn't finished there as his pure tee shot to the short 16th landed a few inches from the flag and set up another birdie.

The world No 2 picked up another shot at the 17th and suddenly found himself just one behind leader Gavin Green, and a solid par at the last closed out a back-nine of 30 and a round of 63 that lifted him into a share of second with Ryder Cup team-mate Tommy Fleetwood on 10 under par.

"Going out this afternoon eight shots off the lead, you know there are scores out there but you don't want to push too hard," said McIlroy, who insisted he was determined to keep the hammer down and not relax after his dominant four-shot win at last week's Tour Championship which saw him crowned FedExCup champion for the second time.

"Getting myself much closer to the lead going into the weekend was nice. I felt like I swung it a bit better today than yesterday. I hit the driver better, and I definitely hit better iron shots.

"The confidence that gives you throughout the round, to take on that pin on 16 for example, if I hadn't hit the shots I hit previously, I might have gone a bit left of it.

McIlroy is playing at Crans for the first time since his near-miss in 2008

"I'm excited to give myself another chance to win. It would have been easy for me to take my foot off the gas after last week, but I really wanted to come here and play well.

"Hopefully there are two more good days of golf left in me, and I can give myself a chance to win this tournament, which I've had a great chance to win before. I would love to add this title to the list."