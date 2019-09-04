Sky Sports Golf Podcast: Mixed fortunes for Rory McIlroy, Solheim Cup preview

Sky Sports Golf Podcast

Listen or subscribe on:

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Kit Alexander and Matt Baker join Josh Antmann on the Sky Sports Golf podcast to look back at a packed fortnight of golfing action, including Rory McIlroy's Tour Championship win followed by another near-miss at the European Masters.

McIlroy pocketed a cool $15m for winning the FedExCup for the second time thanks to his dominant four-shot win at East Lake, but he then suffered play-off agony at Crans-sur-Sierre for the second time as Sebastian Soderberg claimed his maiden European Tour title.

Rory McIlroy landed the richest prize in golf as he won the FedExCup

The panel also reflect on Tom Lewis securing his PGA Tour card for the coming season, and there's a look ahead to the European Open, this weekend's Walker Cup and next week's Solheim Cup at Gleneagles, where Catriona Matthew's European side attempt to prevent a hat-trick of Team USA wins.

There's a quick game of "golf maths", a review of some of the best bargains on eBay, and the latest edition of Ponder The Pro.