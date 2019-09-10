Solheim Cup: Charley Hull reveals all about her European team-mates

Charley Hull has played alongside dozens of players during her Solheim Cup career, but what does she make of the current European side?

Ahead of making her fourth European appearance this week, live on Sky Sports, the Englishwoman moved away from the golf course to answer a string of quickfire questions about her Solheim Cup team-mates.

From revealing the player she would most like to see as a future European captain to a golfer she would back to hole the winning putt in this year's contest, Hull took time out of practice to reveal all about her playing partners.

Hull made her debut as a 17-year-old in the 2013 contest

Hull also takes a closer look at her own game, sharing an unusual superstition she has ahead of an event and assessing her trickshot skills, as well as explaining what she is looking forward to about this year's contest.

