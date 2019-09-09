Solheim Cup 2019: Ways to watch from Gleneagles live on Sky Sports

1:02 Can Europe prevent a hat-trick of victories for Team USA at Gleneagles? Watch the Solheim Cup live on Sky Sports Can Europe prevent a hat-trick of victories for Team USA at Gleneagles? Watch the Solheim Cup live on Sky Sports

Team Europe go head to head against Team USA this week at the 16th Solheim Cup, with extended coverage from Gleneagles live on Sky Sports.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Juli Inkster's American side are chasing a third consecutive victory in the biennial event, while Europe look to regain the trophy for the first time since their record-breaking win in 2013.

Sarah Stirk presents all week live from Scotland, with coverage live from 7.30am on Sky Sports Golf on Friday and Saturday ahead of the foursomes matches getting underway at 8.10am.

Sunday's bumper show runs from 10.30am and runs through until long after the final putt is holed, with a one-hour highlights show available from 11pm on all three tournament days.

Team USA are looking to win the Solheim Cup for the third consecutive time

Former Solheim Cup captains Carin Koch and Mickey Walker are among the guests in the studio, with Ewen Murray, Jamie Spence and Richard Kaufman all part of Sky Sports' expert team.

The Opening Ceremony will be shown as part of a special 90-minute preview show on Thursday, live from 5.30pm, while a new Solheim Cup edition of Tee Time Tips - hosted by Nick Dougherty - will be screened on multiple occasions during the tournament week.

Live Solheim Cup Golf Live on

There will be live updates, interviews and reaction throughout the week on Sky Sports News, while text commentary from first tee to last will be available on skysports.com and Sky Sports' mobile apps.

TV times (all live on Sky Sports Golf)

Thursday - Opening Ceremony - 1730 to 1900

Charley Hull makes her fourth consecutive Solheim Cup appearance

Friday - Day one LIVE - 0730 to 1830

Saturday - Day two LIVE - 0730 to 1830

Sunday - Day three LIVE - 1030 to 1900

Live Solheim Cup Golf Live on

Watch the Solheim Cup throughout the week live on Sky Sports! Live coverage begins on Friday from 7.30am on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.