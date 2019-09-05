David Carey shoots amazing round of 57 during Alps Tour event

David Carey ripped up the record books by firing a history-making round of 57 during the Cervino Open on the Alps Tour.

The Irishman fired 11 birdies during a bogey-free opening round on the par-68 layout in Italy, giving him a four-shot lead in the 54-hole event.

Carey's total is a shot lower than the PGA Tour record-low round of 58, registered by Jim Furyk at the 2016 Travelers Championship, with Stephan Jaeger previously posting a 58 on the Web.com Tour and Ryo Ishikawa on the Japan Golf Tour.

Furyk is the only player to ever shoot two sub-60 rounds on the PGA Tour

Beginning on the back nine, Carey opened with back-to-back birdies and then followed three straight gains from the 13th by picking up shots at the 17th and 18th to reach the turn in 27.

Carey picked up shots at the first and third and added successive birdies from the sixth to go 11-under for the day, before closing his record-breaking round with back-to-back pars.

And it’s an 11 under 57 for David Carey at the Cervino Open on the @alpstourgolf in Italy. Incredible score. pic.twitter.com/8H48cUnHwb — Brian Keogh (@IrishGolfDesk) September 5, 2019

The Guinness World Record for the lowest 18-hole score is held by Australian golfer Rhein Gibson, who fired a 16-under 55 during a round at River Oaks Golf Club in Oklahoma in 2012.