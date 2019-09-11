Junior Solheim Cup: Team USA beat Team Europe 13-11 at Gleneagles

Team USA successfully defended their Junior Solheim Cup title

Team USA survived a final-day fightback from Team Europe to claim a fourth consecutive victory in the PING Junior Solheim Cup.

Final scores Junior Solheim Cup

The visitors ran out 13-11 winners in the two-day event at Gleneagles, extending their unbeaten run in the biennial contest that stretches back since Europe's last success in 2007.

America held a 7.5-4.5 advantage after drawing the foursomes 3-3 and winning the fourballs 4.5-1.5 on the opening day, before claiming five and a half points from the 12 singles matches to successfully retain the trophy.

Team USA are unbeaten in the event since 2007

"It was quite the victory," American captain Mary Bea Porter-King said. "It went up and down all day, they were ahead, then behind. I'm exhausted and I didn't hit a shot.

"I'm very proud of my team, there wasn't a whole lot I could do to help them, these young ladies are so talented, on both sides."

Europe took advantage of the early matches, with Hannah Darling grabbing a half-point against Lucy Li and Annabell Fuller, Amalie Leth-Nissen and Pia Babnik all winning their fixtures.

Rose Zhang got USA's first win on the board after defeating Alessia Nobilio on the final hole, while victories for Amanda Sambach and Briana Chacon took them to the 12 points required to retain the trophy.

Captain Mary Bea Porter-King was presented with the trophy

Victories for Benedetta Moresco and Lucie Malchirand closed the American advantage, before the visitors closed out the win when Brianna Navarrosa beat Mimi Rhodes 1up.

Mickey Walker, the European captain, said: "I'm incredibly proud of the European team. They're very, very talented and we've had a wonderful time here.

"I think we were good enough to win, but we just missed out by virtue of a poor session in the afternoon yesterday. If you took the singles as a standalone competition, we won today."