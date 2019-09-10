Sky Sports Golf podcast: Live from the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles

Listen or subscribe on:

The Sky Sports Golf podcast is on the road once again this week, with Trish Johnson and Sarah Stirk joining Josh Antmann for a special edition ahead of the Solheim Cup.

The trio look ahead to an exciting week at Gleneagles, where Catriona Matthew hopes to guide Europe to victory and avoid a third straight defeat for the hosts in the biennial contest.

Matthew appeared in four winning Solheim Cup teams as a player

As well as looking at the players who could impress in Scotland and how the conditions could suit the European players, the panel offer their predictions as to who will end the week as 2019 Solheim Cup winners.

Trish shares stories of her past Solheim experiences, both as a player and as a pundit, while the trio also look back at some of the controversial contests through the years.

There's also a look at the other key talking points ahead of the showpiece event and a discussion about whether the USA's use of the pod system has played its part in their recent success.