Solheim Cup: Friday's opening foursomes matches unveiled

Juli Inkster and Catriona Matthew revealed some surprises in their opening matches

Bronte Law and Carlota Ciganda will lead Europe out in the opening match of the 16th Solheim Cup at Gleneagles.

European rookie Law will partner the experienced Spaniard in the first foursomes match at 8:10am, taking on Team USA's Morgan Pressel and Marina Alex, one of six debutants in Juli Inkster's side.

Bronte Law is first out for Europe with Carlota Ciganda

Inkster has also paired the Korda sisters together, the first time siblings will partner each other in Solheim Cup history, with Jessica and Nelly playing against Caroline Masson and Jodi Ewart Shadoff in the third match out.

However, Inkster admitted afterwards she had reservations about pairing the sisters together, only for them to convince the Team USA skipper otherwise.

The Korda sisters play together in match 3

Match two pits Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare against Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier, with home skipper Catriona Matthew opting against partnering Hall with English compatriot Charley Hull.

But Hull will anchor the first series of matches alongside Azahara Munoz against the rookie pairing of Megan Khang and Annie Park.

Ally McDonald, a late replacement for the injured Stacy Lewis, is the only American rookie not playing in the morning, but Inkster confirmed she will feature in the afternoon fourballs.

Inkster also insisted nobody in her team will play in all five sessions.

Friday's foursomes matches:

0810 Morgan Pressel & Marina Alex v Carlota Ciganda & Bronte Law

0822 Lexi Thompson & Brittany Altomare v Georgia Hall & Celine Boutier

0834 Jessica Korda & Nelly Korda v Caroline Masson & Jodi Ewart Shadoff

0846 Megan Khang & Annie Park v Charley Hull & Azahara Munoz