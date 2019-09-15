KLM Open: Sergio Garcia claims victory after finishing one shot ahead of Nicolai Hojgaard

Sergio Garcia held his nerve to win the KLM Open

Sergio Garcia has won the KLM Open by one shot after finishing 18 under in Amsterdam.

Garcia went into the final day as joint-leader with Callum Shinkwin but the Englishman picked up a double bogey at the start of the back nine, before bogeys at the 16th and 18th saw him finish five shots off the pace.

Callum Shinkwin (left) congratulates Garcia on his victory

Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard (-17) and England's Matt Wallace (-15) kept up the pressure on Garcia as they went four under on the final hole.

But the Spaniard held his nerve to claim his first tournament victory on the PGA Tour in 2019.

