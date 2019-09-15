Solheim Cup great for women's golf, says USA captain Juli Inkster

1:10 Juli Inkster accepted her first defeat as captain with dignity and insisted the Solheim Cup had been a great showcase for women's golf Juli Inkster accepted her first defeat as captain with dignity and insisted the Solheim Cup had been a great showcase for women's golf

Team USA captain Juli Inkster was quick to pay tribute to both teams after seeing Team Europe snatch the Solheim Cup from the Americans' hands in dramatic fashion at Gleneagles.

After a see-saw series of 12 singles matches on the final day, it all came down to the final putt on the final green, with Suzann Pettersen holing a birdie putt to edge out Marina Alex 1up and clinch a 14.5-13.5 win for Europe.

1:12 It all came down to the final putt as Suzann Pettersen won the Solheim Cup for Europe It all came down to the final putt as Suzann Pettersen won the Solheim Cup for Europe

"We saw a lot of great matches out there," said Inkster. "But you know what, they just played a little better than us. But as you know that's the way it goes in golf.

"We had a great time. We had six rookies out there that played great. I think they all got at least a point or half a point. And I couldn't ask any more of these girls, the way they grinded during that weather yesterday.

"They just played a half a point better. But it's great for women's golf and I'm really proud of my team. I'm really proud to be able to represent the USA.

"And you know what, Suzann made a great putt. And you know, the Solheim Cup doesn't come down to that putt, but she made it today. To go ahead and roll that putt in, it's impressive. That's why she's Suzann."

Juli Inkster finishes her spell as Solheim Cup captain with a 2-1 record

Inkster also believes the quality of the competition in Scotland this week will help the women's game and the players command new respect.

"I think a lot of people underestimate women's golf and they don't give it the credit that we deserve," she said. "But these ladies are athletes. They're amazing at what they do. And it really irks me how we always have to take a back seat because I don't think these ladies should take a back seat to anybody.

"Not only their golf, but the way they handled themselves and who they are. We have to grind for everything we do."

Inkster was also quick to console her team after some of them were in tears after going so close to retaining the trophy.

Inkster celebrates with Lizette Salas after she won her singles match against Anne van Dam

"We had a few tears. And I said it's okay. But the bottom line is we had a great week, and you know what, the Europeans played great. And we're going to have a great party.

"But the sun's going to come up tomorrow. This will give you guys fuel and fire for another two years to work at your game, to be on that team, to try to get that cup back.

"So, I just said, hold your heads up because you should not be disappointed. You represented the LPGA. You represented the USA and [with] great sportsmanship and integrity."

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Inkster was captaining the USA team for a third time after leading them to victory in 2015 and 2017, but she confirmed she will not be back in charge at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio in 2021.

"I'm 2-1, I think I'll quit while I'm ahead," she said.

"I'm really happy where I'm at. I've had the honour to do this three times and it's been an honour. It's not really about the wins and losses; it's about the memories and the camaraderie."