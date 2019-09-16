Solheim Cup MVP: Which player impressed most at Gleneagles?

1:11 Suzann Pettersen's winning putt sparked wild celebrations from European players and fans after a thrilling finish Suzann Pettersen's winning putt sparked wild celebrations from European players and fans after a thrilling finish

Team Europe snatched a dramatic victory at the Solheim Cup, but which player impressed most during the event at Gleneagles?

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Catriona Matthew's side avoided a third consecutive defeat in the biennial contest with a 14.5-13.5 win in Scotland, with captain's pick Suzann Pettersen holing the winning point for the hosts.

Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier both held 100 per cent records during the week after following their three wins together over the first two days with victories in the Sunday singles.

Boutier (right) was making her Solheim Cup debut

Charley Hull was the only other player to remain unbeaten for Team Europe, winning two and halving her other two fixtures, while Bronte Law closed an impressive debut by recording a key win over fellow rookie Ally McDonald on the final day.

Jessica Korda teamed up with younger sister Nelly Korda to win both foursomes sessions in convincing fashion and were both unbeaten for Team USA, with both claiming 3.5 points from their four matches, while Brittany Altomare delivered the biggest victory of the Sunday singles during an impressive Solheim Cup debut.

Solheim Cup Golf Live on

Which player deserves the title of Solheim Cup MVP? Cast your vote from our shortlist!