BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am: Niall Horan among celebrity line-up

Watch BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am as part of the Live On The Range show on Wednesday from 4pm on Sky Sports Golf.

Last Updated: 17/09/19 2:56pm
1:15
The European Tour season ramps up in the coming weeks, with plenty of high-profile tournaments on the Race to Dubai
The European Tour season ramps up in the coming weeks, with plenty of high-profile tournaments on the Race to Dubai

The worlds of sport and showbiz collide at the BMW PGA Championship Pro-AM on Wednesday, with Niall Horan among the star-studded line-up.

Horan, who has previously played alongside Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell in the traditional pre-tournament event, is part of the afternoon action alongside Tyrrell Hatton, Olympic Hockey champion Sam Quek and TV presenter Dan Walker.

Manchester United-supporting McIlroy gets to play alongside three former players of his favourite side in Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Nemanja Vidic, as Harry Redknapp teams up with son Jamie and Arsenal great Ian Wright.

Scholes also partnered McIlroy during the 2018 event
Scholes also partnered McIlroy during the 2018 event

Andriy Schevchenko and Jimmy Bullard - both scratch golfers - are among the other familiar football faces in action, with former England manager Glenn Hoddle and ex-Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood in a field that includes Teddy Sheringham, David Ginola and Robbie Savage.

World Cup-winning hero Ben Stokes is joined by Test captain Joe Root and England team-mate Jos Buttler, while former captains Sir Andrew Strauss and Michael Vaughan will also feature.

Root is out with Matt Fitzpatrick during the afternoon session
Root is out with Matt Fitzpatrick during the afternoon session

England's pace duo Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson go out alongside Australian legend Shane Warne, with Darren Gough, Kevin Pietersen and Ian Bell also part of a strong cricketing contingent.

Former Snooker world champion Stephen Hendry, Tennis' Greg Rusedski are joined by Sir AP McCoy and J. P McManus from the racing world, with Mike Tindall, Will Greenwood and Scott Quinnell among the rugby greats in action.

Away from sport, actor James Nesbitt, former model Jodie Kidd and Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke are joined by the likes of Piers Morgan and Chris Evans, with musicians Ronan Keating, Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy teaming up together with Branden Grace.

Watch the BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am as part of the Live On The Range show on Wednesday from 4pm on Sky Sports Golf.

