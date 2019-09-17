Sky Sports Golf podcast: Listen live from the BMW PGA at Wentworth

Matt Fitzpatrick and Matt Wallace both feature in the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast

Matt Fitzpatrick and Matt Wallace are among the guests in an extended edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast, live from the BMW PGA Championship.

The European Tour starts join Andrew Coltart, Wayne "Radar" Riley and regular host Josh Antmann ahead of this year's contest at Wentworth, where Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are part of a star-studded field.

McIlroy is bidding to win the BMW PGA Championship for a second time

Fitzpatrick and Wallace both assess their hopes at this week's latest Rolex Series event and give their views on slow play, as well as discussing the clocks that will be around the course during the tournament.

The panel look at whether the move from May to September will help or hinder the traditional flagship event, plus discuss some of the names who could impress.

Radar and Andrew Coltart share their memories of Brian Barnes after the former Ryder Cup player's passing earlier this month, with the group also looking back at the key talking points from both Europe's dramatic Solheim Cup success and Sergio Garcia's win at the KLM Open.

The best of the tweets sent into Sky Sports Golf get answered by the panel, plus there's an embarrassing suggestion from Radar about who should try and qualify for the Ryder Cup!