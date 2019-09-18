Viktor Hovland eyes European Ryder Cup team ahead of BMW PGA debut

Viktor Hovland makes his first start in Europe since turning professional

Viktor Hovland has set his sights on breaking into Europe’s Ryder Cup team, ahead of making his European Tour professional debut at the BMW PGA Championship.

This week's event at Wentworth marks the start of a year-long qualifying campaign to secure a place in Padraig Harrington's team for the 2020 contest, with Hovland playing alongside Europe's captain for the first two rounds.

Hovland has made a smooth transition into professional golf after a stellar amateur career, posting top-20 finishes in five of his last six PGA Tour starts and securing his card via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, with the Norwegian now targeting a spot in Europe's team for Whistling Straits.

"That would mean everything to be part of the team," Hovland said. "I love college golf so much, even though professional golf is really cool, I still think about the times that we had in college.

Hovland finished tied-10th in his last worldwide start at A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier

"There's nothing better than winning a tournament as a team, and hopefully one day I'll be part of a winning Ryder Cup team.

"I took a couple of weeks off two weeks ago, and I got a little rusty, but it was nice to get a break in and recharge the batteries. I know what I've got and that's kind of the main thing. I'd like to improve a lot of stuff, but it's what it is."

Jon Rahm arrives at the Rolex Series event bidding to become the tournament's fourth Spanish champion and the first since Miguel Angel Jimenez's play-off victory in 2008.

Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal are the other Spanish success stories at Wentworth, with Rahm looking to register a second win of the season and join that exclusive club.

Jon Rahm won the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open earlier this season

"Any time I can join or I can have my name join Spanish golf history, it would be great," Rahm said. "I've been fortunate enough to do it in the Irish Open, which meant a lot to me, my first win on the European Tour.

"To do it here, the flagship event, a tournament that a lot of people look forward to, it would be nice to be the fourth one to get there and add it for Spanish golf.

Rahm currently sits third on the Race to Dubai

"Anytime I can join the likes of two major champions and arguably the most interesting man in golf, I'd be really happy and really humbled by it."

