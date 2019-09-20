Ryder Cup: Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin discuss a sporting end to the 1969 contest

5:04 Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin reflect on one of the most famous gestures of sportsmanship in all of sport at the 1969 Ryder Cup. Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin reflect on one of the most famous gestures of sportsmanship in all of sport at the 1969 Ryder Cup.

Of all the memorable moments in Ryder Cup history, one of the most talked-about is "The Concession", and Jack Nickalus and Tony Jacklin have been reliving the event on its 50th anniversary.

A crucial Sunday singles match between Nicklaus and Jacklin was heading to the wire in a close-fought 1969 contest at Royal Lytham, with the match in the balance and Jacklin needing to win to wrestle the trophy away from Team USA.

Nicklaus generously conceded a short par putt as the 1969 Ryder Cup ended in a 14-14 tie

It all came down to the final green, where Jacklin lagged to around three feet, while Nicklaus left himself a testing seven-foot putt for par which he had to hole to avoid the Englishman having a putt to win the Ryder Cup.

The Golden Bear held his nerve to rattle in the putt, which ensured that his team would retain the trophy with a 14-14 draw, assuming Jacklin did not miss his short, but tricky par attempt.

But Nicklaus didn't give him the chance, picking up his marker and shaking hands to complete the first tie in a Ryder Cup, although many of his team-mates, as well as captain Sam Snead, were none too pleased by his tremendous act of sportsmanship.

Now, 50 years on, Sky Sports News met up with Nicklaus and Jacklin to look back on a classic end to a classic match, and how their friendship has remained close ever since.

Watch the video above to see two greats of the game discussing The Concession on its 50th anniversary ...