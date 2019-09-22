BMW PGA: Danny Willett's amazing escape from the trees explained by Andrew Coltart

1:44 Andrew Coltart analyses the degree of difficulty faced by Danny Willett as he pulled off an astonishing escape from the pines during the third round of the BMW PGA Championship. Andrew Coltart analyses the degree of difficulty faced by Danny Willett as he pulled off an astonishing escape from the pines during the third round of the BMW PGA Championship.

Danny Willett played one of the shots of the BMW PGA Championship on day three at Wentworth, and Andrew Coltart explains what made his wonder shot at the 15th so special.

Willett spent all of the third round jostling for the lead with playing partner Jon Rahm, but the Englishman looked set to run up a big number at the 15th when he pulled his drive a long way left, his ball weaving through the pines and coming perilously close to going out-of-bounds.

Willett chased after his ball to discover he had made the green

Forced to take a penalty drop close to a fence, Willett still had 240 yards to the pin with his third to the par-four, and needed to thread his long-iron through a gap in the trees with a hint of fade to have any hope of getting near the green.

But he nailed the shot perfectly, and his ball not only got near the green, it chased up onto the putting surface and missed the hole by a matter of inches before coming to rest 15 feet beyond the pin.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Willett did not manage to hole the putt for par, but escaping with a bogey was an excellent result from the position he was in. So could Andrew emulate the shot?

Watch the video above to see Andrew Coltart explain Willett's incredible escape from the trees at Wentworth...