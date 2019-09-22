BMW PGA: Tommy Fleetwood salutes 12-year-old charity champion, Archie

5:32 Tommy Fleetwood helped say ‘thank you’ to the 12 year old, who has raised thousands of pounds for charity through different golfing initiatives and challenges. Tommy Fleetwood helped say ‘thank you’ to the 12 year old, who has raised thousands of pounds for charity through different golfing initiatives and challenges.

Tommy Fleetwood helped say an epic "thank you" to the 12-year-old, who has raised thousands of pounds for charity through different golfing initiatives and challenges over the last two years.

Archie Qualtrough was a guest of honour at Wentworth during the second round of the BMW PGA Championship, but little did he know what Fleetwood had in store for him after the Ryder Cup star holed out on the 18th green.

Archie also got to meet Rory McIlroy at Wentworth

Following the tragic death of a close family friend and up-and-coming sportsman Ben Stollery, Archie took it upon himself to find his own avenue with which to raise funds for a number of different associated charities. That avenue proved to be his passion for golf.

From a 24-hour golfing marathon to a gruelling, five-day coast-to-coast challenge, Archie has, with his tireless dedication to fundraising, raised thousands of pounds for CRY, YoungMinds and the Golf Foundation.

Having heard about Archie's inspirational efforts, Fleetwood, the European Tour and official partner BMW decided to give this special young man the recognition he truly deserves, welcoming him onto the 18th green, introducing him to stars including Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry and then giving him his very own personal golf lesson on the driving range.

To round off an unforgettable day at Wentworth, and to honour his incredible work, the European Tour Foundation made a donation of £2,000 to one of Archie's chosen charities - YoungMinds - to kick-start the fundraising around his next charitable undertaking.

Watch the video above to see Fleetwood honour Archie at Wentworth ...