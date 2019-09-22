BMW PGA Championship: Highlights from Danny Willett's winning round

4:18 Paul McGinley and Nick Dougherty take a look at the key moments from Danny Willett's winning round at Wentworth Paul McGinley and Nick Dougherty take a look at the key moments from Danny Willett's winning round at Wentworth

Danny Willett registered his seventh European Tour title at the BMW PGA Championship, producing a stellar final round to win at Wentworth.

The 32-year-old posted a five-under 67 in front of packed crowds on the final day to claim a three-stroke victory over playing partner Jon Rahm.

Willett took a share of the lead heading into the final day but quickly found himself two ahead after following a 25-foot birdie at the second by holing a 12-footer at the next.

The former Masters champion picked up another shot at the eighth to reach the turn in 32 and maintained his two-shot cushion by matching Rahm's birdie at the tenth.

Willett's lead looked under threat when he struck a wild drive at the 11th, before seeing his second hit a tree and his third shot - from the heather - land in a bunker.

Willett got up and down from the fairway bunker at the 11th to only drop the one shot

He splashed out to 40 feet and then holed from long range to salvage an unlikely bogey and stay one ahead, before seeing his lead doubled when Rahm failed to get up and down to save par at the 14th.

Willett pitched to within inches of the flag to set up a two-putt birdie at the 17th and take a two-shot lead to the last, where the Englishman found the par-five green in two and two-putted for birdie.

Click on the video above to see Paul McGinley and Nick Dougherty analyse Willett's winning round!