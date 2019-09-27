Former NFL star Tony Romo posts opening-round 70 at Safeway Open

Former NFL star Tony Romo made the most of a sponsor’s invite on the PGA Tour to get within five strokes of the early lead at the Safeway Open.

The ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback birdied three of his final five holes to post a two-under 70 at the Silverado Resort, keeping him in touch with early pacesetters Andrew Landry and Adam Scott.

Romo missed the cut in his three previous PGA Tour appearances, including by 17 shots at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in March and by 10 strokes at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May, but was sitting in a share of 28th after the opening day in California.

"Every time I play in one of these events, get lucky enough to get an exemption, I kind of get a chance to see what you're not good at," Romo said.

Romo currently works as a TV analyst for CBS

"Very apparent it was putting over the last year so just a lot of work put into it. I've been putting well, so it was nice to come out here and keep that going."

Beginning on the back nine, Romo opened with a 50-foot birdie at the par-four 10th but then failed to get up and down from a greenside bunker to save par at the 14th.

Romo is playing in the field as an amateur

Romo splashed out of the sand to set up a four-foot birdie at the 18th and close out a first-nine 35, only to slip over par for the tournament after posting back-to-back bogeys from the third.

The 39-year-old made amends by rolling in a 15-footer at the par-five next and then finished his round with back-to-back birdies, converting from 20 feet at the eighth and sixth feet at the ninth.

Romo, playing alongside Michael Gellerman and Beau Hossler, begins his second round on Friday at 1.25pm local (9.25pm BST), with the top 65 and ties making it through to the weekend.

