Premier League referee Mike Dean caddies for hole-in-one on Ladies European Tour

Premier League referee Mike Dean had something to celebrate away from the football pitch after playing a part in a hole-in-one on the Ladies European Tour.

Ahead of being the VAR official for the MNF clash between Manchester United and Arsenal, live on Sky Sports, Dean has been out in Spain to act as a caddie during the Estrella Damm Mediterranean Ladies Open.

Dean has previously carried the bag for several players on the women's golf circuit in recent years, with the 51-year-old taking on the role for Australia's Whitney Hillier this week in Spain.

Dean caddied for Lydia Hall during the 2018 Women's British Open

Hillier was two-under for her second round when she made her way to the par-three 17th hole, where she holed her tee shot with a five-iron for an unlikely ace.

The hole-in-one helped Hillier to a five-under 66 and lifted her within five strokes of the halfway lead, although it took her and Dean some time to work out exactly where the ball had gone!

Watch the Estrella Damm Mediterranean Ladies Open throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Saturday from 11am on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Mix.