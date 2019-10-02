Sky Sports Golf podcast: Jamie Spence, Van Phillips guest

Rory McIlroy finished tied-26th at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Rory McIlroy's course comments and Tony Romo's latest PGA Tour appearance are among the talking points in another bumper edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Jamie Spence and Van Phillips join regular host Josh Antmann to dissect a busy week in the sport, during which Victor Perez claimed his breakthrough win at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and Cameron Champ returned to the winners' circle at the Safeway Open.

Victor Perez claimed a one-shot win over Matthew Southgate in Scotland

The panel reflect on Perez's victory and discuss whether there should be more French winners in the global game, as well as talking about whether McIlroy is too honest with the media after he claimed European Tour courses were "too easy".

Over on the PGA Tour, the trio give their verdict on whether or not former NFL star Tony Romo should have been given a sponsor's exemption after another missed cut in California, plus the guests also share their memories of the most unique courses they have played on during their careers.

There is also a look ahead to this week's Open de Espana and Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, with the guests also getting stuck in to another edition of Ponder the Pro and answering the best of your tweets sent in to Sky Sports Golf.