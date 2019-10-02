Ladies European Tour: Season to end at new tournament in Kenya

The leading Ladies European Tour players are expected to feature in Kenya

The Ladies European Tour has added a new event to its schedule with the introduction of the inaugural Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

The tournament will be held on the Baobab Course at Vipingo Ridge from December 5-8 and will be the first professional women's golf competition to be held in the region.

The 72-hole event will be the final tournament of the 2019 Ladies European Tour season, where the winner of the LET's Order of Merit will also be confirmed.

Esther Henseleit sits top of the Ladies European Tour's Order of Merit

Ladies European Tour chair Marta Figueras-Dotti said: "The announcement of the Magical Kenya Ladies Open is a proud moment for everyone at the Ladies European Tour and we are excited to help Kenya build its reputation as a preferred golf destination for women and girls."

The addition of a new tournament means there are now three events remaining in the Ladies European Tour season, starting with the Hero Women's Indian Open this week, live on Sky Sports.

There is then a seven-week break before the Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana Femenino from November 28-December 1, where Anne van Dam will be the defending champion, before the new season finale a week later.

Watch the Hero Women's Indian Open throughout the week on Sky Sports Golf. Coverage begins from 1pm on Thursday and Friday, with live coverage from 9am over the weekend.