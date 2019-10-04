Ross Fisher lights up day two of the Open de Espana with two straight eagles

Two weeks after his historic albatross at Wentworth, Ross Fisher achieved another rare feat at the Open de Espana as he made back-to-back eagles towards the end of his second round.

Fisher earned a BMW sports car worth over £130,000 when he holed out with a four-iron for a sensational albatross-two on the final hole at the BMW PGA Championship, capping a back-nine 28 on the West Course before going on to finish just outside the top 30 after a disappointing 76 on the last day.

Fisher's big finish lifted him to five under par

The Englishman needs a strong finish to the season to retain his European Tour card, arriving in Madrid ranked 118th in the Race to Dubai, and he was flirting with the cut line when he made three straight bogeys to slip to one under with six holes to play.

He managed to scramble a good par at the sixth, and Fisher then drilled a delightful four-iron to six feet at the long seventh and rattled in the putt for an eagle-three, and better was to follow at the next.

Fisher's wedge from the centre of the fairway pitched just past the pin and spun back into the cup for another eagle, his fourth of the tournament, and he will now go into the weekend nicely placed on five under after rounds of 69 and 68.

"I made a great up-and-down on six which was key, and then I hit a lovely drive and a really nice soft four-iron into the next," said Fisher, who has not had a top-10 finish since the Nedbank Golf Challenge in November last year.

"I didn't realise how close it was until I saw Mr (John E) Morgan put his hands up so I knew it was good and to roll that in was really, really nice - my third one of the week.

"Then to hit that shot on the following hole and back it up with another eagle was nice. I was flag hunting on the last there trying to go three in a row! I know I've had a nice run of birdies in a row but I'd be surprised if I've done back to back eagles.

Fisher has now made four eagles over his two rounds in Spain

"To have four this week, and I came really close yesterday to my second albatross in three weeks, it literally finished three or four inches from going in. Two eagles yesterday on the par fives, they were kind to me, and to make another one and then hole a shot, it was a nice day."

