Kevin Na moves two shots ahead of Patrick Cantlay in Las Vegas

Kevin Na continued to make the most of a red-hot putter to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

The overnight co-leader followed a second-round 62 with a round-of-the-day 61 on another day of low scoring in Las Vegas, posting ten birdies in a bogey-free display to lift him to 22 under for the week.

Patrick Cantlay is Na's closest challenger after finishing his third-round 63 with a birdie, while Pat Perez is four strokes off the pace in fourth spot after a blemish-free 62.

Cantlay birdied six of his opening nine holes in scoring-friendly conditions

Na holed 125 feet of putts over his final six holes on Friday and maintained that run early in his third round, converting from six feet and 18 feet over his first two holes to open with back-to-back birdies.

The 36-year-old drained a 20-footer just to save par at the fifth after finding a greenside bunker off the tee and made another from half the distance at the next to carry on his bogey-free start, before moving up the leaderboard with back-to-back birdies from the seventh.

Na's last win came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May

Na had to settle for a two-putt gain from 12 feet at the ninth after finding the par-five green in two, seeing him reach the turn in 30, then sank a 30-footer at the next to card a fourth straight birdie.

The run ended after Na missed from eight feet at the 11th but he responded to hole a 15-footer at the par-five 13th and make a two-putt birdie at the driveable 15th, before bouncing back from failing to convert from five feet at the 16th by picking up shots on his final two holes.

Na has made 445 feet of putts over the first 54 holes

Cantlay made a fast start by following a front-nine 29 with birdies at the 13th and 15th, the cancelled out a sole bogey of the day at the 17th by coaxing in a 15-footer at the last to get to 20 under.

Sam Ryder and Lucas Glover share fourth spot and sit five strokes off the pace, with Webb Simpson part of the group a further shot back and Tony Finau inside the top-10 thanks to a bogey-free 62.

