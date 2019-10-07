Kevin Na beats Patrick Cantlay to play-off victory in Las Vegas

Kevin Na celebrated play-off victory in Las Vegas

Kevin Na produced a record-breaking putting display on his way to play-off victory at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Final leaderboard Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

The overnight leader made a PGA Tour record of 558 feet of putts during the week at TPC Summerlin, posting a one-under 70 on the final day to join Patrick Cantlay tied on 23 under.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Both players birdied the first extra play-off hole, before a par at the next hole was enough for Na to secure his fourth PGA Tour title and see him join Jim Furyk as the only multiple winner of the event.

Na's last victory came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May

Beginning the day two strokes back, Cantlay holed a 35-footer at the first but missed from five feet to save par at the third, as Na followed an eight-foot birdie at the sixth by nailing a 25-footer at the next.

Na bogeyed the eighth but got up and down from the sand to match Cantlay's birdie at the par-five ninth and reach the turn three ahead, only to hit a wayward drive and a poor chip at the next on his way to a three-putt triple-bogey at the tenth.

Cantlay posted a three-under 68 during the final round

Cantlay started his back nine with a bogey but drained a 20-footer at the 12th to match Na's birdie from half the distance, with the pair both picking up shots at the par-five next to move further ahead of the chasing pack.

Both players took advantage of the driveable par-four 15th to register another birdie, before a two-shot swing at the next saw Na make bogey after finding water with his approach into the par-five.

PGA Tour Golf Live on

Cantlay briefly edged ahead with a two-putt birdie from 40 feet but bogeyed the next after finding water off the tee, as Na splashed out of the sand to 20 feet and holed his par putt to leave the pair all-square with a hole to play.

The pair both posted pars at the 18th to take the contest to a play-off, where Na walked in a 10-footer to match Cantlay's birdie at the first extra hole and then capitalised on a three-putt bogey from Cantlay at the next to hole a four-footer for a winning par.

Cantlay finished runner-up for the second successive year, having also won the event in 2017

Pat Perez ended the week in third spot on 21 under ahead of Bryson DeChambeau and Adam Hadwin, who posted matching 63s on Sunday, with Webb Simpson one of three players sharing seventh spot after signing off his bogey-free 68 with a 25-foot birdie.