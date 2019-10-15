Jordan Spieth sets sights on more consistent season on PGA Tour

Jordan Spieth returns to action at the CJ Cup

Jordan Spieth is keen to put a disappointing PGA Tour campaign behind him and return to winning ways ahead of starting his new season at the CJ Cup.

The former world No 1 is an 11-time winner on the PGA Tour but arrives in South Korea looking for his first worldwide victory since The Open at Royal Birkdale in 2017.

Spieth failed to qualify for the Tour Championship for the second year running after only registering four top-10s in the 2018-19 season, although feels like his game is showing signs of improvement.

Spieth is a three-time major champion

"My goals are pretty personal right now," Spieth told the media on Tuesday. "I certainly want to get back in the winner's circle, it's been a little while.

"I would like to be more consistent this year, being able to tee it up on Sundays with chances to win more consistently and that comes from better ball-striking.

"I've been working hard on my tee-to-green game to get it back on track where it's been before, and when that gets cleared up, which it feels like it's close to being done, then should present some more weekend opportunities with chances to win golf tournaments."

Spieth tees it up alongside Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood for the first two rounds on Jeju Island, while world No 1 Brooks Koepka - the defending champion - and Justin Thomas also feature in a strong field.

"I don't have a set number of wins [in mind]," Spieth added. "For me, it's more about the consistency, giving myself opportunities, and then certainly having a chance to win two or more of the majors on the weekend.

"Trying to tee it up to have a chance to win every single week, learning from when you do and when you don't win. I know what parts of my game I need to take care of to have those opportunities each week and I've been trying to address those and certainly make progress.

Spieth starts the week as world No 38

"Each part of my game at different points in my career has been towards the top of the PGA Tour at different times and sometimes at the same time. I know that I'm capable of doing it, it's just a matter of the normal ups and downs of the game and addressing them."

Watch the CJ Cup throughout the week live on Sky Sports.