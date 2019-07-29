PGA Tour 2019-2020 schedule: Dates, venues for forthcoming season

Koepka claimed a three-shot win at TPC Southwind in 2019, as McIlroy finished tied-fourth

A look at the dates, venues and tournament schedule for the 2019-2020 PGA Tour season.

September 12-15: A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier; The Old White TPC, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

September 19-22: Sanderson Farms Championship; County Club of Jackson, Jackson, Mississippi

September 26-29: Safeway Open; Silverado Resort and Spa North, Napa, California

October 3-6: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open; TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada

October 10-13: Houston Open; Golf Club of Houston, Humble, Texas

October 17-20: The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges; Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, Korea

October 24-27: The Zozo Championship; Accordia Golf Narashino CC, Chiba, Japan

October 31-November 3: Bermuda Championship; Port Royal GC, Southampton, Bermuda

October 31-November 3: WGC-HSBC Champions; Sheshan International GC, Shanghai, China

Schauffele claimed a one-shot win over Finau in Shanghai last year

November 14-17: Mayakoba Golf Classic; El Camaleon GC, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

November 21-24: The RSM Classic; Sea Island Resort (Seaside), Sea Island, Georgia

December 4-7: Hero World Challenge; Albany, New Providence, Bahamas

December 12-15: Presidents Cup; Royal Melbourne GC, Melbourne, Australia

December 13-15: QBE Shootout; Tiburón GC, Naples, Florida

January 2-5: Sentry Tournament of Champions; Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

January 9-12: Sony Open in Hawaii; Waialae CC, Honolulu, Hawaii

January 16-19: Desert Classic; Stadium Course, La Quinta, California

January 23-26: Farmers Insurance Open; Torrey Pines GC (South), San Diego, California

Rose's victory at Torrey Pines was his tenth PGA Tour title

January 30-February 2: Waste Management Phoenix Open; TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Arizona

February 6-9: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am; Pebble Beach GL, Pebble Beach, California

February 13-16: The Genesis Invitational; Riviera CC, Pacific Palisades, California

February 20-23: Puerto Rico Open; Coco Beach Golf & CC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

February 20-23: WGC-Mexico Championship; Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City, Mexico

February 27-March 1: The Honda Classic; PGA National (Champion), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

March 5-8: Arnold Palmer Invitational; Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Florida

March 12-15: The Players Championship; TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

March 19-22: Valspar Championship; Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead), Palm Harbor, Florida

March 26-29: Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship; Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

March 26-29: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play; Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas

April 2-5: Valero Texas Open; TPC San Antonio - AT&T Oaks, San Antonio, Texas

April 9-12: Masters Tournament; Augusta National, Augusta, Georgia

Woods' Masters victory in 2019 was his 15th major title

April 16-19: RBC Heritage; Harbour Town GL, Hilton Head, South Carolina

April 23-26: Zurich Classic of New Orleans; TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana

April 30-May 3: Wells Fargo Championship; Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

May 7-10: AT&T Byron Nelson; Trinity Forest Golf Club, Dallas, Texas

May 14-17: PGA Championship; TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California

Can Koepka win the PGA Championship for a third consecutive season?

May 21-24: Charles Schwab Challenge; Colonial CC, Fort Worth, Texas

May 28-31: Rocket Mortgage Classic; Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan

June 4-7: The Memorial Tournament; Muirfield Village, Dublin, Ohio

June 11-14: RBC Canadian Open; St. George's G&CC, Toronto, Canada

June 18-21: US Open; Winged Foot GC, Mamaroneck, New York

June 25-28: Travelers Championship; TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

July 2-5: Barracuda Championship; Montreux G&CC, Reno, Nevada

July 2-5: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational; TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

July 9-12: John Deere Classic; TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

July 16-19: Barbasol Championship; Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Kentucky

July 16-19: The Open; Royal St. George's GC, Kent, England

July 23-26: 3M Open; TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota

July 30-August 2: Olympic Men's Golf; Kasumigaseki Country Club, Saitama, Japan

August 6-9: Wyndham Championship; Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, North Carolina

August 13-16: The Northern Trust; TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts

August 20-23: BMW Championship; Olympia Fields, Ilinois

August 27-30: Tour Championship; East Lake GC, Atlanta, Georgia

